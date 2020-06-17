Global  

Eye On The Day 6/23
Eye On The Day 6/23

Eye On The Day 6/23

Here are a few of the stories we are keeping an eye on: Some states seeing COVID-19 outbreaks, Rayshard Brooks’ funeral in Atlanta, and LAX’s temperature screening program.

What do you think about another safety measure at airports?

