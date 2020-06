Related videos from verified sources Tracking the Tropics | June 23, morning update



ABC Action News tracks tropical developments in the Atlantic and Gulf of Mexico. Credit: ABC Action News Duration: 00:51 Published 48 minutes ago Tracking the Tropics | June 22 evening update



ABC Action News tracks tropical developments in the Atlantic and Gulf of Mexico. Credit: ABC Action News Duration: 00:54 Published 12 hours ago Gino Recchia NBC26 Weather Forecast



Heavy downpours are possible with some locations seeing several inches of rain going into tonight as a wave of moisture lifts northwards. A few showers and isolated storms are expecting during the day.. Credit: NBC 26 Wisconsin Duration: 03:17 Published 13 hours ago