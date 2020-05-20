City Launching 4 Mobile COVID-19 Testing Sites

The city is launching four new mobile COVID-19 testing sites.



Related videos from verified sources LA County COVID Testing Site Glitches As Demand For Tests Skyrockets



County officials said the problem was due to the city of L.A. switching its online registration system to a new vendor, reducing the number of testing sites, and blocking out all appointments beyond.. Credit: CBS2 LA Duration: 02:10 Published 11 hours ago Chicago brings free COVID-19 tests to more communities with mobile testing sites



Chicago launched a pilot program bringing mobile COVID-19 testing sites to communities across the city Tuesday, as the city works to bring more tests to residents at highest risk of infection. Credit: WGN Duration: 01:27 Published 14 hours ago Mobile Testing Sites in Columbus



New Covid-19 Testing sites began to emerge in Columbus with a new one being setup at Columbus High Credit: WCBI Published on May 20, 2020