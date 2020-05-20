Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

City Launching 4 Mobile COVID-19 Testing Sites
Video Credit: CBS 2 Chicago - Duration: 00:24s - Published
City Launching 4 Mobile COVID-19 Testing Sites
The city is launching four new mobile COVID-19 testing sites.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 


Tweets about this


Related videos from verified sources

LA County COVID Testing Site Glitches As Demand For Tests Skyrockets [Video]

LA County COVID Testing Site Glitches As Demand For Tests Skyrockets

County officials said the problem was due to the city of L.A. switching its online registration system to a new vendor, reducing the number of testing sites, and blocking out all appointments beyond..

Credit: CBS2 LA     Duration: 02:10Published
Chicago brings free COVID-19 tests to more communities with mobile testing sites [Video]

Chicago brings free COVID-19 tests to more communities with mobile testing sites

Chicago launched a pilot program bringing mobile COVID-19 testing sites to communities across the city Tuesday, as the city works to bring more tests to residents at highest risk of infection.

Credit: WGN     Duration: 01:27Published
Mobile Testing Sites in Columbus [Video]

Mobile Testing Sites in Columbus

New Covid-19 Testing sites began to emerge in Columbus with a new one being setup at Columbus High

Credit: WCBIPublished