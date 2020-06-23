Global  

Migrant rescue ships return to the Mediterranean after lockdown
As they return to the seas for the first time since April, rescue ship operators say migrants fleeing Libya's humanitarian crisis are undeterred by Europe's coronavirus outbreakView on euronews

