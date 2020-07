Toronto under a heat alert as scorching weather and humidity take over

A heatwave has hit Toronto this week with many areas reaching a high of 31 degrees Celcius but feeling more like 38 with humidity.

Environment Canada has issued a heat warning for the next few days and is encouraging people to stay in well-shaded areas and stay hydrated.

Footage shot on June 22, shows the heat coming off of cars in a busy street in Toronto.