Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Donald Trump’s Oklahoma Rally Disrupted by TikTok Users
Video Credit: Cover Video STUDIO - Duration: 01:14s - Published
Donald Trump’s Oklahoma Rally Disrupted by TikTok Users

Donald Trump’s Oklahoma Rally Disrupted by TikTok Users

Donald Trump saw an abysmal turnout at his Saturday nightrally in Tulsa, Oklahoma, and TikTok users are claiming credit.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Related news from verified sources

Did teens and K-Pop fans thwart Trump rally?

The fall-out from Donald Trump’s embarrassing rally in Tulsa, Oklahoma, has prompted one major...
Belfast Telegraph - Published Also reported by •SBSCBC.ca


Donald Trump Rally: Are TikTok teens, K-Pop fans behind empty seats?

Did teens, TikTok users and fans of Korean pop music troll the president of the United States? For...
Mid-Day - Published

K-Pop Fans and TikTok Users Claim They Derailed Trump Rally Attendance

The lower than expected turnout at Donald Trump's June 20 rally may be in part thanks to fans of...
Billboard.com - Published Also reported by •SBS




Tweets about this


Related videos from verified sources

Whitmer considers blocking Trump rally [Video]

Whitmer considers blocking Trump rally

Whitmer considers blocking Trump rally

Credit: WXYZ Detroit     Duration: 02:30Published
Face masks will not be required at Vice President Mike Pence rally in Waukesha County [Video]

Face masks will not be required at Vice President Mike Pence rally in Waukesha County

Face masks are optional at the VP Mike Pence rally on Tuesday, but attendees will get their temperature checked and have to sign waivers prior to entering.

Credit: TODAY’S TMJ4     Duration: 02:08Published
Supporters, opposers of President Trump respond to Tulsa rally [Video]

Supporters, opposers of President Trump respond to Tulsa rally

Supporters, opposers of President Trump respond to Tulsa rally 2 Works for You's Gitzel Puente has more.

Credit: KJRH | Tulsa | Channel 2     Duration: 01:55Published