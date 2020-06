Renaming Marge Schott Stadium on UC Board of Trustees docket Tuesday Video Credit: WCPO Cincinnati - Duration: 02:02s - Published 13 minutes ago Renaming Marge Schott Stadium on UC Board of Trustees docket Tuesday The University of Cincinnati's Board of Trustees meets Tuesday morning to discuss the possibility of renaming Marge Schott Stadium. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend



Tweets about this WCPO 9 Renaming Marge Schott Stadium on UC Board of Trustees docket Tuesday https://t.co/CWjYgQb7pa 55 minutes ago John Kinder @jhay_da_man @nike_nate2 Josh. I have no problem with your stand or your feelings. I do not have a problem with ren… https://t.co/fAmipTOP7a 1 week ago