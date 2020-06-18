Miami-Dade Leaders Make Masks Mandatory
Brooke Shafer reports mayors of more than a dozen Miami-Dade cities issued the mandate because people were not following social distancing guidelines.
Ch RT @MayorGimenez: Joined @GovRonDeSantis @LtGovNunez & @AHCA_FL Sec. Mayhew along with other local leaders @FIU. While COVID-19 cases have… 3 days ago
Mayor Carlos A. Gimenez Joined @GovRonDeSantis @LtGovNunez & @AHCA_FL Sec. Mayhew along with other local leaders @FIU. While COVID-19 cases… https://t.co/CsarW0sG0P 4 days ago
Phil RT @votedaniella: Yesterday, we released our EMPOWER plan to to create opportunities for underserved and left behind communities. Today, 5… 5 days ago
Daniella Levine Cava Yesterday, we released our EMPOWER plan to to create opportunities for underserved and left behind communities. Tod… https://t.co/cT7VtlJOoH 5 days ago
Miami-Dade Mayor Praises City Of Miami's Decision To Mandate Masks In PublicCBS4's David Sutta has more on the new face mask rule.
Monroe County Making Wearing Of Masks Mandatoryf you're planning a trip to the Keys, be sure to take along a mask.
Monroe Co. Mandates Facial Coverings In Public SettingsIf you're planning a trip to the Keys, be sure to take along a mask. Monroe County has made wearing a facial covering in public settings mandatory effective immediately. Katie Johnston reports.