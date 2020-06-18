Global  

Miami-Dade Leaders Make Masks Mandatory
Video Credit: CBS4 Miami - Duration: 02:25s - Published
Miami-Dade Leaders Make Masks Mandatory

Miami-Dade Leaders Make Masks Mandatory

Brooke Shafer reports mayors of more than a dozen Miami-Dade cities issued the mandate because people were not following social distancing guidelines.

