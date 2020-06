Hot air balloon festival to return to Shawnee in August Video Credit: KOCO - Duration: 00:38s - Published 5 days ago Hot air balloon festival to return to Shawnee in August The Firelake Fireflight Balloon Festival will return to Shawnee August 9 and 10. The two-day festival will take place at 1702 S Gordon Cooper Dr. 0

