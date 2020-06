Rebekah Vardy launches libel proceedings against Coleen Rooney

Rebekah Vardy has launched libel proceedings against fellow Wag Coleen Rooney.

Rooney, 34, made news around the world when she claimed that Vardy’s Instagram account was the source of leaked stories about her private life.

Vardy, 38, denied any wrongdoing and later said the stress of their public dispute had caused her to have severe anxiety attacks.

The saga was dubbed #WagathaChristie.