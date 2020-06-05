Global  

Why banner undermines Black Lives Matter cause
Video Credit: Sky Sports UK - Duration: 01:12s - Published
Why banner undermines Black Lives Matter cause

Why banner undermines Black Lives Matter cause

Sky Sports News presenter Mike Wedderburn has brought you our top stories for 22 years.

Here he explains the purpose of the Black Lives Matter movement and why a banner flown over Burnley's match at Manchester City was so offensive.

‘People just don’t get it’ – talkSPORT presenters react to ‘White Lives Matter’ banner, saying it proves the UK’s anti-racism fight has only just begun

The offensive banner flown above Manchester City’s Premier League clash against Burnley proves...
talkSPORT - Published

'White Lives Matter Burnley' banner flown over Etihad Stadium during Man City's clash against Burnley

This incident took place just moments after the players on the pitch finished kneeling to show...
DNA - Published

U.S. Embassy in Seoul Takes Down Black Lives Matter Banner after Trump ‘Displeased’

U.S. Embassy in Seoul Takes Down Black Lives Matter Banner after Trump ‘Displeased’ The U.S. Embassy in Seoul removed a large Black Lives Matter banner from the building on Monday after...
Mediaite - Published Also reported by •ReutersJapan TodayNPRFOXNews.com




Richards: Banner shows why we are protesting [Video]

Richards: Banner shows why we are protesting

Micah Richards says the banner flown over the Etihad during Burnley's game with Manchester City shows why there's protests from the Black Lives Matter movement.

Credit: Sky Sports UK     Duration: 01:18Published
Tucson mayor unveils 'Black Lives Matter' banner at City Hall [Video]

Tucson mayor unveils 'Black Lives Matter' banner at City Hall

The banner sits over the mayor's offices on the 10th floor and faces I-10.

Credit: KGUN, Tucson, AZ     Duration: 00:11Published
Two men use dog to intimidate peaceful protest: 'Like we're animals' [Video]

Two men use dog to intimidate peaceful protest: 'Like we're animals'

A pair of white men tore down a Black Lives Matter banner in this heated exchange in Southern California. The duo arrived with a German shepherd, presumably to scare the peaceful protesters.

Credit: nypost     Duration: 01:05Published