Barcelona opera serenades plants in unusual concert
Barcelona’s Liceu opera house reopened its doors on Monday for the first time in over three months to hold a concert - exclusively for a quiet, leafy audience of nearly 2,300 house plants.
Musicians Play to an Audience of Potted Plants at Opera ReopeningBarcelona’s Liceu opera house is reopening after closing its doors due to the pandemic, but the audience looks a little different than normal.
Barcelona’s opera performs for a leafy audienceBarcelona's Liceu opera house reopened its doors on Monday for the first time in over three months to hold a concert - exclusively for a quiet, leafy audience of nearly 2,300 house plants.