Barcelona opera serenades plants in unusual concert
Video Credit: Reuters Studio - Duration: 01:23s - Published
Barcelona’s Liceu opera house reopened its doors on Monday for the first time in over three months to hold a concert - exclusively for a quiet, leafy audience of nearly 2,300 house plants.

Plants fill seats at Barcelona opera house concert

BARCELONA, Spain (AP) — Barcelona’s Gran Teatre del Liceu opera house reopened Monday and...
SeattlePI.com - Published Also reported by •Seattle Times


Barcelona opera house reopens to an audience of 2,000 plants

Barcelona opera house reopens to an audience of 2,000 plants Barcelona’s Liceu opera house reopens on June 22 with a concert for 2,292 plants. Humans will have...
Anorak - Published Also reported by •TMZ.comNew Zealand Herald




Musicians Play to an Audience of Potted Plants at Opera Reopening [Video]

Barcelona’s Liceu opera house is reopening after closing its doors due to the pandemic, but the audience looks a little different than normal.

Credit: Buzz60     Duration: 00:50Published
Barcelona’s opera performs for a leafy audience [Video]

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 01:52Published