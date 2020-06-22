Global  

Brett Favre Calls Colin Kaepernick a 'Hero'
Brett Favre Calls Colin Kaepernick a 'Hero'

Brett Favre Calls Colin Kaepernick a 'Hero'

The legendary former QB said Kaepernick's protests against racial injustice deserve praise.

