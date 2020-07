'March to Defend Black Lives' in Cambridge Video Credit: WCVB - Duration: 00:49s - Published 2 weeks ago 'March to Defend Black Lives' in Cambridge Attendees called for taking money out of police budgets and reinvesting it in Black communities. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend CAMBRIDGE.NEWSCENTER 5’S TODD KAZAKIEWICHIS THERE.TODD: THE MARCH TO DEFEND BLACKLIVES STARTED HERE ON CAMBRIDGECOMMON.THERE WAS A SPEAKING PROGRAMTHAT WENT FOR NEARLY AN HOUR,BEFORE PEOPLE BEGAN TO MARCH,PEACEFULLYTHIS EVENT WEBSITE SHOWS ABOUT1,500 PEOPLE HAD RSVD’D AND THESIZE OF THE CROWD LOOKS TO BEABOUT THAT NUMBER.ORGANIZERS OF THIS MARCH ARECALLING FOR THE RESIGNATION OFPRESIDENT TRUMP, AS WELL ASDEFUNDING THE POLICE ANDINVESTING IN BLACK COMMUNITIES.AFTER THE SPEAKING PROGRAM HEREON CAMBRIDGE COMMON, THE MARCHHEADED ALONG MASS AVE.STOPS INCLUDE CAMBRIDGE CITYHALL, AND POLICE HEADQUARTERS,BEFORE ENDING AT THE CHARLESRIVER NEAR KENDALL SQUARE.ORGANIZERS SAY THEY WILL BUILDAN ALTAR THERE, WITH PHOTOS OFSOME OF THE VICTIMS OF POLICEBRUT







You Might Like



Tweets about this