Man walks 75 miles in a day for hockey charity
Video Credit: WCVB - Duration: 01:10s - Published
"We had multiple fundraisers planned for the spring, that got canceled.

And this was a way to really raise those funds back to the foundation and give back to the community, so we were happy to do it.

"

