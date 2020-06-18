|
Jean Kennedy Smith dies
The last surviving sibling of President John F. Kennedy has died.
Jean Kennedy Smith,the last surviving sibling of PresidentJohn F.
Kennedy, has died.
That'saccording to The New York Times.
Smith,seen here laying a wreath at ArlingtonNational Cemetery in 2013 served as anambassador to Ireland for five yearsunder President Clinton.
She was 92years old.
