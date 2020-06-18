Global  

Jean Kennedy Smith dies
Video Credit: WCVB - Duration: 00:29s - Published
Jean Kennedy Smith dies
The last surviving sibling of President John F. Kennedy has died.
Good morning.

It's a 27.

I'm AntonioAntonio.

We are breaking news to tellyou about right now.

Jean Kennedy Smith,the last surviving sibling of PresidentJohn F.

Kennedy, has died.

That'saccording to The New York Times.

Smith,seen here laying a wreath at ArlingtonNational Cemetery in 2013 served as anambassador to Ireland for five yearsunder President Clinton.

She was 92years old.



