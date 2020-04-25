Robotic doggy serves shoppers with hand sanitizer
A very good "doggy" is seen here serving everyone with hand sanitizer!
Awesome!
Robot dog hounds Thai shoppers to keep hands virus-freeA scurrying robot dog named K9 dispenses hand sanitizer to curious children and wary shoppers in the Thai malls View on euronews
