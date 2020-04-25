Global  

Robotic doggy serves shoppers with hand sanitizer
Robotic doggy serves shoppers with hand sanitizer

Robotic doggy serves shoppers with hand sanitizer

A very good "doggy" is seen here serving everyone with hand sanitizer!

Awesome!

