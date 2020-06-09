Pubs, restaurants and hairdressers to reopen from July 4
Pubs, restaurants and hairdressers to reopen from July 4
The hospitality industry in England will reopen from July 4, the prime minister has announced.
Speaking in the
House of Commons, Boris Johnson announced that pubs, restaurants and hairdressers can welcome customers, providing they adhere to Covid secure guidelines.
