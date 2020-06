UK artist becomes TikTok star thanks to his unusual character art

This artist from Plymouth, southwest England shows off his incredible skill of merging together various famous cartoons into one picture.

The clip, filmed on May 27 shows Dawid Duda, known on social media as 'Procreateicon', mashing together beloved characters from cartoons including Bart Simpson and Gary the snail from "Spongebob." Duda has defined his art as “funny” and uses it to make people’s days better, and he uses recent trends as inspiration and gives them an amazing original twist.