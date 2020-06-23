Global  

Sturgeon: Two-metre social distancing rule unchanged in Scotland
Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Duration: 00:47s - Published
Sturgeon: Two-metre social distancing rule unchanged in Scotland

Sturgeon: Two-metre social distancing rule unchanged in Scotland

The two-metre rule on social distancing will remain in place in Scotland, Nicola Sturgeon has said, though the Scottish Government has asked its scientific advisory group to review the measure.

Speaking at the Scottish Government’s daily coronavirus briefing, the First Minister said its evidence supports physical distancing at two metres.

Ms Sturgeon said her administration has asked in what settings and circumstance it might be possible “to accept the risk of people not keeping to a two-metre distance”.

