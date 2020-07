Police looking to reunite war medal with owner Video Credit: WPTZ - Duration: 01:07s - Published 1 week ago Police looking to reunite war medal with owner The Orleans County Sheriff's Department is looking to reunite a war medal with its owner."We'd like to get it back to them cause it's something more meaningful," Deputy Sheriff Chase Walters said.The Walmart in Derby got in touch with the department to see if they could reunite over 100 items they had collected with their owners. 0

