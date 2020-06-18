Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

India, China Tensions Ramp Up In Decades-Long Border Dispute
Video Credit: HuffPost Canada - Duration: 01:54s - Published
India, China Tensions Ramp Up In Decades-Long Border Dispute

India, China Tensions Ramp Up In Decades-Long Border Dispute

A border dispute between India and China that’s been active since 1965 escalated on June 15, 2020 when troops from both countries attacked each other.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Related news from verified sources

China says it has agreed with India to take steps to ease border tensions

China's foreign ministry said on Tuesday that China and India have agreed to take measures to ease...
IndiaTimes - Published Also reported by •New Zealand HeraldBelfast Telegraph


Kuwait- Trump says India, China border dispute tough situation

(MENAFN - Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, June 20 (KUNA) -- US President Donald Trump said...
MENAFN.com - Published

Germany's Maas urges India, China to 'deescalate' border tensions

In a wide-ranging interview with DW, Foreign Minister Heiko Maas urged India and China to...
Deutsche Welle - Published



Tweets about this

alykhansatchu

Aly-Khan Satchu "We remain committed to a democratic Taiwan," wrote @EsperDoD @NAR https://t.co/wILLHtnONd it has come to a Put Up… https://t.co/TqDtfPblVO 1 day ago

_TheCoolTwin

Harry🚀 🚀 RT @XQuantumleap: India - China tensions continue to ramp up https://t.co/JaHpev2KiD 4 days ago

XQuantumleap

XRP_Quantumleap India - China tensions continue to ramp up https://t.co/JaHpev2KiD 4 days ago

ElenaNeroba

Elena Faige Neroba @RussianGrainTra @renewableworks You mean on Chinese board ? https://t.co/WxgMzgjl4w 1 week ago

KellyAlspals

chris kelly RT @ForexLive: India-China tensions ramp up as three Indian soldiers were killed in face-off at China border https://t.co/KTTqcUs3gu 1 week ago

ForexLive

ForexLive India-China tensions ramp up as three Indian soldiers were killed in face-off at China border https://t.co/KTTqcUs3gu 1 week ago


Related videos from verified sources

People in India burn photos of Chinese President and products made in China [Video]

People in India burn photos of Chinese President and products made in China

People in India are burning photos of the Chinese President and boycotting products made in China. Footage shot on June 22 shows a group of people standing around a bonfire placing items on top..

Credit: Newsflare     Duration: 02:21Published
Army Chief Gen Naravane leaves for Ladakh to review on-ground situation [Video]

Army Chief Gen Naravane leaves for Ladakh to review on-ground situation

Army Chief General Manoj Mukund Naravane left for Ladakh on June 23.He will review the on-ground situation with the 14 Corps officials and the progress in talks with the Chinese military. The meeting..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 01:28Published
Army sources revealed there was a mutual consensus to disengage at India China top military talks [Video]

Army sources revealed there was a mutual consensus to disengage at India China top military talks

Army sources revealed there was a mutual consensus to disengage at India China top military talks; Russia-India-China foreign ministers meet will not discuss India-China bilateral issue; Congress..

Credit: Oneindia     Duration: 03:08Published