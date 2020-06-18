India, China Tensions Ramp Up In Decades-Long Border Dispute
A border dispute between India and China that’s been active since 1965 escalated on June 15, 2020 when troops from both countries attacked each other.
People in India burn photos of Chinese President and products made in ChinaPeople in India are burning photos of the Chinese President and boycotting products made in China.
Footage shot on June 22 shows a group of people standing around a bonfire placing items on top..
Army Chief Gen Naravane leaves for Ladakh to review on-ground situationArmy Chief General Manoj Mukund Naravane left for Ladakh on June 23.He will review the on-ground situation with the 14 Corps officials and the progress in talks with the Chinese military. The meeting..
Army sources revealed there was a mutual consensus to disengage at India China top military talksArmy sources revealed there was a mutual consensus to disengage at India China top military talks; Russia-India-China foreign ministers meet will not discuss India-China bilateral issue; Congress..