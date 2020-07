The Grateful Dead Releases A Line Of Vegan Deodorant

The iconic folk-rock band The Grateful Dead has entered the personal hygiene market.

The band has collaborated with North Coast Organics to create a line of deodorant.

According to CNN, the band's iconic thunderbolt is featured on the packaging.

The deodorant is 100% natural, vegan, edible, and comes in five different scents.

1.

Lavender/rose 2.Blood orange/bergamot 3.Cedarwood/juniper 4.Douglas fir/sage 5.unscented.