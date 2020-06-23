Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Religious festival in India's Odisha goes ahead without devotees
Video Credit: Newsflare - Duration: 01:14s - Published
Religious festival in India's Odisha goes ahead without devotees

Religious festival in India's Odisha goes ahead without devotees

The Jagannath Puri Rath Yatra, one of India's most famous religious festivals, went underway in Puri, Odisha on June 23 without devotees due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The world's largest chariot festival sees devotees taking three Hindu gods - Lord Balabhadra, Lord Jagannath and Devi Subhadra - out of their home temple in a colourful procession to another temple.

Millions of devotees usually gather every year but this year the Supreme Court allowed local authorities to hold the festival with a maximum of 500 people pulling each of the chariots.

The Odisha government also imposed a 41-hour curfew in town of Puri, which will end on Wednesday at 2 pm.

As per legend, the deities come out of their abode annually to give darshan (viewings) to all devotees, irrespective of caste, creed and religion.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 


Tweets about this

Barsha58739926

Barasha Das RT @DY365: Jagannath Puri Rath Yatra, one of India’s biggest religious festival is underway in the temple town in Odisha amid the coronavir… 6 hours ago

DY365

DY365 Jagannath Puri Rath Yatra, one of India’s biggest religious festival is underway in the temple town in Odisha amid… https://t.co/9ekqvsBmxz 8 hours ago

Sandeep12703358

Sandeep Mishra car festival, in our language its called rath yatra, has been celebrated not only in Odisha, not only in India, it… https://t.co/7bKaWyDsxM 23 hours ago

bnb_legal

B&B Associates LLP #SupremeCourt nods to the biggest religious festival of South India i.e. #JagannathPuriRathYatra with imposing cert… https://t.co/C6P5fAjU4F 1 day ago