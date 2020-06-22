Global
Justin Bieber Responds to Rape Allegations by Two Women
COVID-19
Coronavirus Outbreak –
Latest Media Coverage
Justin Bieber Responds to Rape Allegations by Two Women
Video Credit: Cerise Media English - Duration: 01:07s - Published
52 seconds ago
Justin Bieber Responds to Rape Allegations by Two Women
Justin Bieber accused of sexual misconduct by two women; denies with details involving his then GF Selena Gomez
Justin Bieber addressed sexual misconduct allegations with detailed proof on his Twitter page.
DNA - Published
2 days ago
Justin Bieber 'Gathered the Facts' to Shut Down Sexual Assault Allegations
The 'Sorry' hitmaker's statement arrives after two different women came forward with allegations that...
AceShowbiz - Published
1 day ago
