Matthew McConaughey pays tribute to Joel Schumacher
Video Credit: Bang Media - Duration: 00:44s - Published
Matthew McConaughey has paid tribute to the late director Joel Schumacher, who has died aged 80, admitting his career wouldn't have been as successful if it wasn't for the filmmaker.

