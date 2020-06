As India reopens, one state outnumbers China in coronavirus cases

Related videos from verified sources Trump's County Of Residence To Mail Masks To All Households



Florida reported just under 9,000 novel coronavirus COVID-19 cases on Friday. That's a single-day record for the state. According to Business Insider, it's also the highest number for any state since.. Credit: Wochit News Duration: 00:45 Published 15 hours ago Florida Faces Large Spike Coronavirus Cases



Seven weeks after Florida Gov. Rick DeSantis reopened, the state faces a major spike in COVID-19 cases. State officials said in one day 8,942 new cases were confirmed. According to Gizmodo, in April.. Credit: Wochit Duration: 00:31 Published 16 hours ago Mumbai trust providing free oxygen cylinders to poor COVID-19 patients



A trust in Mumbai is proving oxygen cylinders for free to COVID-19 patients who are not able to pay their medical bills. Zakir Chauhan, the trustee said, "As doctor say, patients not getting enough.. Credit: ANI Duration: 01:31 Published 19 hours ago