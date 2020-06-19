Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Rare hybrid sea turtle given satellite tracker to follow its migration
Video Credit: In The Know Trending [AOL.com] - Duration: 00:43s - Published
Rare hybrid sea turtle given satellite tracker to follow its migration

Rare hybrid sea turtle given satellite tracker to follow its migration

You’ve might have heard of the Tour de France but have you ever heard of the Tour de Turtles?

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Related news from verified sources

Track Rare Rehabilitated Turtle During Long-Distance Migration

A rehabilitated rare hybrid hawksbill-green sea turtle was fitted with a satellite-tracking...
cbs4.com - Published

Large hybrid sea turtle partakes in 'race' near Florida Keys

A rare hybrid hawksbill-green sea turtle is taking part in a long-distance online "race" following...
FOXNews.com - Published



Tweets about this

katannsky2

Jimmy (Jim) Willis RT @conserveturtles: Rare hybrid sea turtle given satellite tracker to follow its migration https://t.co/zP4yA01mLs #tourdeturtles 3 days ago

conserveturtles

SeaTurtleConservancy Rare hybrid sea turtle given satellite tracker to follow its migration https://t.co/zP4yA01mLs #tourdeturtles 6 days ago


Related videos from verified sources

Track Rehabilitated Turtle During Migration [Video]

Track Rehabilitated Turtle During Migration

A rehabilitated rare hybrid hawksbill-green sea turtle was fitted with a satellite-tracking transmitter and released at a Florida Keys beach on Friday.

Credit: CBS4 Miami     Duration: 02:27Published
WEB EXTRA: Keys Turtle Release [Video]

WEB EXTRA: Keys Turtle Release

A rare hybrid hawksbill-green sea turtle, rehabilitated at the Florida Keys-based Turtle Hospital, was fitted with a satellite-tracking transmitter and released from a beach Friday to join the Tour de..

Credit: CBS4 Miami     Duration: 00:57Published