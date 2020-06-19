Rare hybrid sea turtle given satellite tracker to follow its migration
You’ve might have heard of the Tour de France but have you ever heard of the Tour de Turtles?
Track Rehabilitated Turtle During MigrationA rehabilitated rare hybrid hawksbill-green sea turtle was fitted with a satellite-tracking transmitter and released at a Florida Keys beach on Friday.
WEB EXTRA: Keys Turtle ReleaseA rare hybrid hawksbill-green sea turtle, rehabilitated at the Florida Keys-based Turtle Hospital, was fitted with a satellite-tracking transmitter and released from a beach Friday to join the Tour de..