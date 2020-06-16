Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Marcus Rashford forces UK gov’t U-turn on free school meals
Video Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO - Published
Marcus Rashford forces UK gov’t U-turn on free school meals

Marcus Rashford forces UK gov’t U-turn on free school meals

British government will now provide a $150m summer food fund for struggling families, reversing a decision to halt the effort.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Related news from verified sources

News24.com | Marcus Rashford 1 UK government 0: Footballer forces change on child poverty

The British government has bowed to demands by Manchester United footballer Marcus Rashford to change...
News24 - Published Also reported by •WorldNews


Marcus Rashford: Man Utd forward wants to do more after school meals campaign success

Marcus Rashford says he is proud his successful free school meals campaign will help change people's...
BBC Sport - Published Also reported by •Tamworth HeraldBBC NewsRIA Nov.Daily RecordHull Daily Mail


Manchester United star Marcus Rashford sends plea to extend free school meals, saying ‘ending child poverty is bigger than any trophy in football’

Marcus Rashford has sent his latest plea to the Government to reconsider its decision not to extend...
talkSPORT - Published Also reported by •RIA Nov.




Tweets about this


Related videos from verified sources

'Rashford shows that players are role models' [Video]

'Rashford shows that players are role models'

The Sunday Supplement's Neil Custis says Marcus Rashford's successful campaign to get the government to extend the free school meals scheme demonstrates the power of footballers to affect..

Credit: Sky Sports UK     Duration: 02:40Published
Solskjaer speaks of pride in Marcus Rashford’s campaign for free school meals [Video]

Solskjaer speaks of pride in Marcus Rashford’s campaign for free school meals

Manchester United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer says he is immensely proud of Marcus Rashford’s work during the lockdown, saying the England forward’s help in improving children’s lives is more..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 00:51Published
Mourinho praises 'amazing' Rashford [Video]

Mourinho praises 'amazing' Rashford

Jose Mourinho has praised Marcus Rashford for successfully pressuring the government into extending their free school meals scheme

Credit: Sky Sports UK     Duration: 00:57Published