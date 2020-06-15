England will get its pubs back on July 4

Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Tuesday pubs, restaurants and hotels could reopen in England early next month when the social distancing rule is relaxed, easing the coronavirus lockdown that has all but shut the economy.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Tuesday (June 23) that pubs, restaurants and hotels could reopen in England on July 4 - easing the coronavirus lockdown that has all but shut the economy.

Johnson has been under pressure from businesses, especially in the hospitality sector, and from members of his governing Conservative Party to relax the lockdown, but until now he had resisted for fear of prompting a second wave.

On Tuesday (June 23), he said that with infections rates falling and because of a belief that there was little threat now of a second wave of COVID-19 cases, he could reopen swathes of the economy and try to get life in England back to something like normal.

"Mr. Speaker, I can tell the House that we will also reopen restaurants and pubs.

All hospitality indoors will be limited to table service.

"As eagerly awaited as a pint will be a hair cut, particularly by me Mr. Speaker, and so we will reopen hairdressers with appropriate precautions including the use of visors.

We also intend to allow some other close contact services, such as nail bars, to reopen as soon as we can." Britain has one of the highest death tolls in the world from COVID-19, but the number of cases has been steadily falling.

Health officials on Monday reported just 15 new deaths, the lowest rise since mid-March.

The daily tally of deaths peaked in April, when the toll exceeded 1,000 on nine days.