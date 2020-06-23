Woman gives chase after young person snatches her purse outside Minneapolis grocery store

A woman from Minneapolis was seen giving chase to a group of young men after her purse was snatched outside a Hy-Vee grocery store near the St.

A woman from Minneapolis was seen giving chase to a group of young men after her purse was snatched outside a Hy-Vee grocery store near the St.

Paul area of Minneapolis.

In footage captured by a stationary Tesla, a car pulls up to the parking lot where a young person gets out and goes out of shot.

Moments later he runs back to the car where the woman gives chase but can't keep up with the car.

The filmer, Josiah Duncan, told Newsflare: "[I] went to pull out of the Hy-Vee after charging and caught this as I was about to back up.

"[The] younger kid snatches the purse out of a cart wearing a blue-multicoloured jacket.

"The other visible person is wearing a white hoodie." The footage was captured on June 18.