A manatee was spotted swimming along the shore in Florida on Father's Day (June 21).

Curious manatee follows swimmers and stalks people at beach in Florida

Nature enthusiast and canoer known as See Through Canoe, told Newsflare: "I was surprised to see the manatee turn around completely to follow a person that was swimming down the beach.

"I kept thinking the guy would see the big dark shadow swimming beneath him, but he never did.

After swimming with the man for a short distance, the manatee turned back around and continued on its way down the beach, going up to people at random to check them out for a moment," he continued.