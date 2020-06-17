In a shocking video, a customer lost control of his newly purchased car and rammed the vehicle into the gates of the showroom in southern India's Tamil Nadu.

Car flips as driver loses control of vehicle moments after buying it in southern India

The incident took place in Karumandapam of the Tiruchirapalli district on June 17.

Footage shows a customer attempting to drive out of the showroom, before losing control and ramming the car into the gate of the premises.

The car flips over as soon as it collides with the gate, and people rush to rescue the driver.

According to local media, he only sustained minor injuries.