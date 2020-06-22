Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Pittsburgh Native Michael Keaton In Talks To Return As Batman
Video Credit: KDKA CBS 2 Pittsburgh - Duration: 00:26s - Published
Pittsburgh Native Michael Keaton In Talks To Return As Batman

Pittsburgh Native Michael Keaton In Talks To Return As Batman

On Monday, The Hollywood Reporter reported that Keaton is in talks to play Batman for Warner Bros.

DC Movie, “The Flash.” Katie Johnston reports.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 


Tweets about this


Related videos from verified sources

Trending: Michael Keaton [Video]

Trending: Michael Keaton

Former Batman star Michael Keaton is in talks to reprise his role in the upcoming DC Comics and Warner Brothers film "The Flash."

Credit: CBS4 Miami     Duration: 00:33Published
Michael Keaton in Talks to Reprise Batman Role, ‘Hamilton’ Trailer & More | THR News [Video]

Michael Keaton in Talks to Reprise Batman Role, ‘Hamilton’ Trailer & More | THR News

Michael Keaton is in talks to play Batman again, ‘Cobra Kai’ is leaving YouTube for Netflix and the trailer for the ‘Hamilton’ movie is here!

Credit: The Hollywood Reporter     Duration: 02:11Published