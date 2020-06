Chris D'Elia 'Workaholics' Episode Removed From DStreaming Services

Last week Chris D'Elia was accused of sexually harassing hundreds of women, many of whom were under legal age.

The accusations have essentially destroyed D'Elia's once promising career.

Now, Fox News reports, networks like Comedy Central are deleting D'Elia's appearances on their shows.

A "Workaholics" episode featuring D'Elia as a child molester has been pulled from Hulu, Amazon Prime Video and Comedy Central.