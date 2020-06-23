Baboon father enjoys unusual meal while the rest of his family find it distasteful

This baboon father enjoys feasting on a wild hare in Kruger National Park.

Footage shows the alpha running down the road with the hare in his mouth, before stopping to enjoy the unusual meal.

Edrich, the filmer told Newsflare: "it was during a recent self-drive safari in the Kruger National Park that we came across a rather bizarre sight and a definite first for us.

"I spotted a big male baboon running down the road with something odd-looking dangling from his mouth.

At first, we were confused by the odd-looking shape hanging from the male baboon’s mouth.

Majority of the time you will see baboons eating some sort of plant material and occasionally they will eat meat in the form of small rodents or insects.

"We were pretty shocked to realize that the male baboon actually had a whole scrub hare in his mouth.

The male baboon sat down in front of us in the road, casually enjoying his very unusual and gross looking meal.

After a few bites, the male baboon got up to keep up with the troop and in the process dropped a small piece of his meal," he continued.

The baboon dropped a few scraps while keeping up with his troop, of which were rejected by his children who were not interested in eating hare.

"When we looked again, the male baboon was only left with the ears of the hare which was devoured quickly.

The troop eventually moved off the road with us still sitting dumbstruck by what we just witnessed," Edrich explained.