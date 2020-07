Justice with Sweet James: Staying safe over the 4th of July holiday Video Credit: ABC15 Arizona - Duration: 03:58s - Published 1 week ago Justice with Sweet James: Staying safe over the 4th of July holiday ((SL Advertiser)) Justice with Sweet James: Staying safe over the 4th of July holiday 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend



Tweets about this

Related videos from verified sources Justice with Sweet James: Dedicated personal injury attorneys



((SL Advertiser)) Justice with Sweet James: Dedicated personal injury attorneys Credit: ABC15 Arizona Duration: 04:42 Published on May 27, 2020