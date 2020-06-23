Baltimore Police Investigating One-Year-Old Girl's Death As A Homicide

WBAL-TV 11 Baltimore Baltimore Police are investigating the death of a 1-year-old baby as a homicide after she was found vomiting and un… https://t.co/sKFuGtZw3H 4 hours ago

WBAL NewsRadio 1090 and FM 101.5 Police are investigating the death of a 1-year-old Baltimore girl as a homicide. https://t.co/G2s4OfXK82 4 hours ago

Zanha Armstrong RT @wbaltv11 : Baltimore Police are investigating the death of a 1-year-old baby as a homicide after she was found vomiting and unconscious… 4 hours ago