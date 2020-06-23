Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Baltimore Police Investigating One-Year-Old Girl's Death As A Homicide
Video Credit: WJZ Baltimore - Duration: 00:25s - Published
Baltimore Police Investigating One-Year-Old Girl's Death As A Homicide
Baltimore police are investigating a one-year-old girl's death as a homicide.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 


Tweets about this

djgreenhornet

DJGH aka [email protected]$#0D Baltimore Police Investigating One-Year-Old Girl's Death As A Homicide https://t.co/YdLGz8cQr2 via @YouTube 10 minutes ago

AmyKawata

Amy Kawata TV RT @wjz: #BREAKING: Baltimore police are investigating a one-year-old child's death as a homicide. https://t.co/WTeaFTiFes 3 hours ago

Robinsm86398738

RAAS Baltimore Police Investigating One-Year-Old Girl’s Death As A Homicide – CBS Baltimore https://t.co/pTQAHpTHxd 4 hours ago

ZanhaWBAL

Zanha Armstrong RT @wbaltv11: Baltimore Police are investigating the death of a 1-year-old baby as a homicide after she was found vomiting and unconscious… 4 hours ago

wbalradio

WBAL NewsRadio 1090 and FM 101.5 Police are investigating the death of a 1-year-old Baltimore girl as a homicide. https://t.co/G2s4OfXK82 4 hours ago

wjz

WJZ | CBS Baltimore #BREAKING: Baltimore police are investigating a one-year-old child's death as a homicide. https://t.co/WTeaFTiFes 4 hours ago

wbaltv11

WBAL-TV 11 Baltimore Baltimore Police are investigating the death of a 1-year-old baby as a homicide after she was found vomiting and un… https://t.co/sKFuGtZw3H 4 hours ago

wjz

WJZ | CBS Baltimore Police Investigating After 25-Year-Old Perryville Man Stabbed To Death https://t.co/pVWIfFCWpl https://t.co/gxhR5svzFp 7 hours ago


Related videos from verified sources

Police Investigating After 25-Year-Old Perryville Man Stabbed To Death [Video]

Police Investigating After 25-Year-Old Perryville Man Stabbed To Death

Police are investigating after a 25-year-old man was found stabbed to death in his apartment in Perryville on June 15.

Credit: WJZ Baltimore     Duration: 00:19Published
2 Charged In Ocean City Robbery, Assault Of Deli Store Clerk [Video]

2 Charged In Ocean City Robbery, Assault Of Deli Store Clerk

Police in Ocean City arrested two people, one from Baltimore, for allegedly robbing and assaulting a deli store clerk Sunday night.

Credit: WJZ Baltimore     Duration: 00:31Published
Seattle to Reclaim Police-Free Autonomous Zone [Video]

Seattle to Reclaim Police-Free Autonomous Zone

Seattle to Reclaim Police-Free Autonomous Zone Mayor Jenny Durkan told protestors at the Capitol Hill Organized Protest (CHOP) that "it's time for people to go home." Mayor Jenny Durkan, via CNN The..

Credit: Wibbitz Studio     Duration: 01:10Published