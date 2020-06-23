DJGH aka [email protected]$#0D Baltimore Police Investigating One-Year-Old Girl's Death As A Homicide https://t.co/YdLGz8cQr2 via @YouTube 10 minutes ago
Amy Kawata TV RT @wjz: #BREAKING: Baltimore police are investigating a one-year-old child's death as a homicide. https://t.co/WTeaFTiFes 3 hours ago
RAAS Baltimore Police Investigating One-Year-Old Girl’s Death As A Homicide – CBS Baltimore https://t.co/pTQAHpTHxd 4 hours ago
Zanha Armstrong RT @wbaltv11: Baltimore Police are investigating the death of a 1-year-old baby as a homicide after she was found vomiting and unconscious… 4 hours ago
WBAL NewsRadio 1090 and FM 101.5 Police are investigating the death of a 1-year-old Baltimore girl as a homicide. https://t.co/G2s4OfXK82 4 hours ago
WJZ | CBS Baltimore #BREAKING: Baltimore police are investigating a one-year-old child's death as a homicide. https://t.co/WTeaFTiFes 4 hours ago
WBAL-TV 11 Baltimore Baltimore Police are investigating the death of a 1-year-old baby as a homicide after she was found vomiting and un… https://t.co/sKFuGtZw3H 4 hours ago
WJZ | CBS Baltimore Police Investigating After 25-Year-Old Perryville Man Stabbed To Death https://t.co/pVWIfFCWpl https://t.co/gxhR5svzFp 7 hours ago
Police Investigating After 25-Year-Old Perryville Man Stabbed To DeathPolice are investigating after a 25-year-old man was found stabbed to death in his apartment in Perryville on June 15.
2 Charged In Ocean City Robbery, Assault Of Deli Store ClerkPolice in Ocean City arrested two people, one from Baltimore, for allegedly robbing and assaulting a deli store clerk Sunday night.
Seattle to Reclaim Police-Free Autonomous ZoneSeattle to Reclaim Police-Free Autonomous Zone Mayor Jenny Durkan told protestors at the Capitol Hill Organized Protest (CHOP) that "it's time for people to go home." Mayor Jenny Durkan, via CNN The..