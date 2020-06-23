|
Martha Ford steps down as Detroit Lions owner; Sheila Ford Hamp to take over
Martha Firestone Ford, 94, is stepping down as the principal owner of the Detroit Lions and will be...
Sheila Ford Hamp, the second oldest of Martha Firestone Ford's four children, will take over as Lions...
Ford has been the Lions principal owner since 2014
