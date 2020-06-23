Global  

Amazon Pledges $2 Billion Investment in Clean Energy
Video Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories - Duration: 00:54s - Published
Amazon Pledges $2 Billion Investment in Clean Energy

Amazon Pledges $2 Billion Investment in Clean Energy

Amazon Pledges $2 Billion Investment in Clean Energy On Tuesday, Amazon announced it will launch the Climate Pledge Fund with the $2 billion.

The fund will reportedly invest in companies involved in manufacturing and materials, food and agriculture, energy, storage and utilization, and transportation and logistics.

Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos, via statement According to NBC News, Bezos pledged $10 billion in February to aid scientists, activists, non-profits and others working to protect the environment.

Amazon promises to be net carbon neutral by 2040.

