Amazon Pledges $2 Billion
Investment in Clean Energy On Tuesday, Amazon
announced it will launch the
Climate Pledge Fund with the $2 billion.
The fund will reportedly invest in
companies involved in manufacturing
and materials, food and agriculture, energy, storage and utilization,
and transportation and logistics.
Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos,
via statement According to NBC News, Bezos pledged $10 billion
in February to aid scientists, activists, non-profits
and others working to protect the environment.
Amazon promises to be
net carbon neutral by 2040.