Canadian man looks unrecognisable after shaving off huge beard and long hair

A Canadian man, named Martin, looks recognisable after shaving off the huge beard and long hair that he grew during the COVID-19 quarantine.

In a bid to slow the spread of the diseases, hairdressers and barbers in Canada have been closed since late March.

His wife told Newsflare: "Like many of his friends in the UK, they all stopped shaving and couldn't get a haircut during lockdown.

"Then it turned into a competition and finally the intense summer heat here in Canada forced a retreat.

As Martin celebrated his 63 birthday on June 22, here is his rebirth debut!"