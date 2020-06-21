DJGH aka [email protected]$#0D 2 people arrested for deadly shooting https://t.co/pJi59pW6tF via @YouTube 8 minutes ago
NY Paralegal ⧗ Two #men arrested in #Oregon 2 weeks after #shooting dead 7 people in #Alabama https://t.co/bBGvF2PbIy @MailOnline 2 hours ago
Insider News Two men suspected of killing 7 people in an Alabama mass shooting were in 'Seven Deadly Sins' club with them, polic… https://t.co/pwg6oz37Of 18 hours ago
Joel Murrah @TheRickyDavila Last week Atlanta cops were arrested for tasing two people. The DA said the taser was a deadly wea… https://t.co/aCjXG2K7dG 5 days ago
🇺🇸Lindsey4Trump✌🏻 RT @TheOfficerTatum: No outrage. 7 year old killed by stray bullet, In Atlanta!!!
He wont get a tee shirt or a mile run, because he wasn'… 1 week ago
Debby RT @Graphenes1: Albuquerque Police arrested Stephen Ray Baca, son of former Bernalillo County sheriff. Charged with aggravated battery with… 1 week ago
Graphenes Albuquerque Police arrested Stephen Ray Baca, son of former Bernalillo County sheriff. Charged with aggravated batt… https://t.co/CSshSPZveE 1 week ago
Christine Hauser @rmew14 @malcolmkenyatta NO ONE literally no one is arguing that driving impaired is a-okay. If he’d been arrested… https://t.co/1wxHsttCCa 1 week ago
2 arrested after deadly shooting in Hillsborough CountyTwo people were arrested after a deadly shooting in Hillsborough County Saturday.