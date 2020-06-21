Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

2 people arrested for deadly shooting
Video Credit: WXYZ Detroit - Duration: 00:28s - Published
2 people arrested for deadly shooting
2 people arrested for deadly shooting
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 


Tweets about this

djgreenhornet

DJGH aka [email protected]$#0D 2 people arrested for deadly shooting https://t.co/pJi59pW6tF via @YouTube 8 minutes ago

ny_paralegal

NY Paralegal ⧗ Two #men arrested in #Oregon 2 weeks after #shooting dead 7 people in #Alabama https://t.co/bBGvF2PbIy @MailOnline 2 hours ago

insidernews

Insider News Two men suspected of killing 7 people in an Alabama mass shooting were in 'Seven Deadly Sins' club with them, polic… https://t.co/pwg6oz37Of 18 hours ago

Joelmurrah1978

Joel Murrah @TheRickyDavila Last week Atlanta cops were arrested for tasing two people. The DA said the taser was a deadly wea… https://t.co/aCjXG2K7dG 5 days ago

Lindsey52078571

🇺🇸Lindsey4Trump✌🏻 RT @TheOfficerTatum: No outrage. 7 year old killed by stray bullet, In Atlanta!!! He wont get a tee shirt or a mile run, because he wasn'… 1 week ago

CarGofan

Debby RT @Graphenes1: Albuquerque Police arrested Stephen Ray Baca, son of former Bernalillo County sheriff. Charged with aggravated battery with… 1 week ago

Graphenes1

Graphenes Albuquerque Police arrested Stephen Ray Baca, son of former Bernalillo County sheriff. Charged with aggravated batt… https://t.co/CSshSPZveE 1 week ago

uberhauser78

Christine Hauser @rmew14 @malcolmkenyatta NO ONE literally no one is arguing that driving impaired is a-okay. If he’d been arrested… https://t.co/1wxHsttCCa 1 week ago


Related videos from verified sources

2 arrested after deadly shooting in Hillsborough County [Video]

2 arrested after deadly shooting in Hillsborough County

Two people were arrested after a deadly shooting in Hillsborough County Saturday.

Credit: ABC Action News     Duration: 00:29Published