NASCAR Drivers Rally Around Bubba Wallace
A day after a noose was found in the garage of Bubba Wallace, NASCAR’s only Black full-time driver, fellow competitors showed their support for Wallace before the Talladega Superspeedway race.
Chris Broussard: It was very emotional to see NASCAR drivers rally behind Bubba WallaceChris Broussard joins Nick Wright and Kevin Wildes to talk NASCAR after drivers rallied behind Bubba Wallace after a noose was found in the racer's garage. Broussard explains why the sentiment was..
NASCAR Drivers, Teams Show Support For Bubba WallaceLauren Pastrana reports the show of support comes after a noose was found in Wallace's garage. Wallace is the circuit's only Black driver.
NASCAR Rallies Around Bubba Wallace as FBI Investigates NooseAs federal authorities descended on Talladega Superspeedway on Monday to investigate the discovery of a noose in Wallace's garage stall, the entire industry rallied around the Cup Series' only Black..