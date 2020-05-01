Global  

Megan Fox insists she was 'never preyed upon' by Michael Bay
Video Credit: Cover Video - Duration: 01:12s - Published
Megan Fox insists she was 'never preyed upon' by Michael Bay

Megan Fox insists she was 'never preyed upon' by Michael Bay

Megan Fox has insisted that she was never "preyed upon" by director Michael Bay following the re-emergence of a 2009 interview.

