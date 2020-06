Crowd seen on street in Mexico City after 7.4 quake hits south of the country Video Credit: Newsflare STUDIO - Duration: 00:43s - Published 5 minutes ago Crowd seen on street in Mexico City after 7.4 quake hits south of the country A powerful 7.4 earthquake shook southern and central Mexico on Tuesday (June 23). Footage filmed in Mexico City shows residents on República de El Salvador shortly after the earthquake hit. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend A powerful 7.4 earthquake shook southern and central Mexico on Tuesday (June 23). Footage filmed in Mexico City shows residents on República de El Salvador shortly after the earthquake hit.







Tweets about this

Related videos from verified sources Lamppost seen shaking in Mexico City as 7.4 magnitude quake hits south of the country



A lamppost was seen shaking on Colonia Juárez in Mexico City as a 7.4 magnitude quake hit the south of the country on Tuesday (June 23). Credit: Newsflare STUDIO Duration: 00:13 Published 11 minutes ago