Your cat might be hurting your dating life
Men who own cats might be less likely to get dates, according to a new study...on how women perceive potential matches on apps like Tinder, Hinge and Bumble.The findings, published by researchers at Colorado State University and Boise State University.looks into the question of “whether men were considered more attractive when posing for a photo alone or holding a cat”.Researchers showed the women (whose ages ranged from 18 to 24) photos of two men.each of whom had posed for one photo with a cat, and one without.Then, based on the photos, the women were asked whether they’d consider dating that guy —.with many saying their opinion decreased after seeing him with a feline companion.38 percent of women surveyed said they’d date the first man in the study, based solely on his cat-free photo.After they were shown a picture of him with his four-legged friend, that figure dropped to 33 percent.“Women viewed men as less masculine when holding the cat; higher in neuroticism, agreeableness, and openness;.and less dateable,” the researchers wrote of their findings

