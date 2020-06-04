Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

White House Spokesman Hogan Gidley To Join Trump Campaign
Video Credit: Geo Beats - Duration: 00:41s - Published
White House Spokesman Hogan Gidley To Join Trump Campaign

White House Spokesman Hogan Gidley To Join Trump Campaign

White House spokesman Hogan Gidley is reportedly leaving his post to join President Trump’s re-election campaign.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like

Related news from verified sources

Fox Anchor Ed Henry Confronts White House Spox After He Trashes Mattis: ‘You’re Attacking This Four Star General’

White House Spokesman Hogan Gidley on Thursday doubled down on White House criticism of former...
Mediaite - Published

Trump campaign names Hogan Gidley national press secretary

The Trump campaign announced Tuesday that Hogan Gidley is leaving his post at the White House and...
FOXNews.com - Published Also reported by •Daily Caller



Tweets about this


Related videos from verified sources

Vindman retires from Army over 'bullying' by Trump [Video]

Vindman retires from Army over 'bullying' by Trump

Former White House aide Alexander Vindman, a key figure in the impeachment of President Donald Trump, said on Wednesday he was retiring from the Army after what his attorney described as a "campaign of..

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 02:23Published
Trump Critic and Republican Governor Eyes 2024 White House Bid [Video]

Trump Critic and Republican Governor Eyes 2024 White House Bid

No matter the outcome of the 2020 election, Republican Governor Larry Hogan is eyeing a White House bid in 2024. Veuer’s Justin Kircher has the story.

Credit: Veuer     Duration: 01:06Published
Trump's Campaign Removed Social Distancing Stickers Before Tulsa Rally [Video]

Trump's Campaign Removed Social Distancing Stickers Before Tulsa Rally

The Washington Post reported actions by President Donald Trump’s campaign at his Tulsa rally. The campaign reportedly removed thousands of “Do Not Sit Here, Please!” stickers from seats in the..

Credit: Wochit News     Duration: 00:32Published