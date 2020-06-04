White House Spokesman Hogan Gidley To Join Trump Campaign
White House spokesman Hogan Gidley is reportedly leaving his post to join President Trump’s re-election campaign.
Vindman retires from Army over 'bullying' by TrumpFormer White House aide Alexander Vindman, a key figure in the impeachment of President Donald Trump, said on Wednesday he was retiring from the Army after what his attorney described as a "campaign of..
Trump Critic and Republican Governor Eyes 2024 White House BidNo matter the outcome of the 2020 election, Republican Governor Larry Hogan is eyeing a White House bid in 2024. Veuer’s Justin Kircher has the story.
Trump's Campaign Removed Social Distancing Stickers Before Tulsa RallyThe Washington Post reported actions by President Donald Trump’s campaign at his Tulsa rally. The campaign reportedly removed thousands of “Do Not Sit Here, Please!” stickers from seats in the..