Miley Cyrus leads lineup for Global Goal: Unite for Our Future concert Video Credit: Bang Media World - Duration: 01:18s - Published 10 minutes ago Miley Cyrus leads lineup for Global Goal: Unite for Our Future concert Miley Cyrus leads the lineup for Global Citizen and the European Commission's live summit and show 'Global Goal: Unite for Our Future' concert. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend