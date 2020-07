Art dealer Forest Fenn has revealed that a treasure chest containing $1m in gold and jewels has been found in the Rocky Mountains after a decade-long hunt.

A hidden treasure chest filled with more than $1 million in gold and jewels has been found in the...

Over the last decade, thousands joined the hunt and at least four Colorado men died searching for the...

Collector Forrest Fenn hid the chest a decade ago and created a treasure hunt to find it.