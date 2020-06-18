Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Donald Trump Says He Wasn’t Joking About Slowing COVID-19 Testing
Video Credit: Wibbitz Studio - Duration: 01:27s - Published
Donald Trump Says He Wasn’t Joking About Slowing COVID-19 Testing

Donald Trump Says He Wasn’t Joking About Slowing COVID-19 Testing

Donald Trump Says He Wasn’t Joking About Slowing COVID-19 Testing President Donald Trump has confirmed that he was serious about his suggestion that COVID-19 testing needed to be slowed down in the United States.

Trump initially made the remarks at his campaign rally in Tulsa, Oklahoma, revealing that he’d asked his administration to “slow the testing down.” Donald Trump, via Politico His team has since scrambled to clean up his rally statements, saying they were “made in jest” and were only “tongue in cheek” remarks.

However, in a statement to reporters on Tuesday, Trump said he  [doesn’t] kid” and wanted to “make it clear” that he stood by his logic.

Donald Trump, via Politico He continued his argument for “smaller testing" on Twitter, saying increased testing was the only reason for the country’s increasing number of COVID-19 cases.

Donald Trump, via Twitter

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Related news from verified sources

Covid 19 coronavirus: Donald Trump asked to slow down testing to lower virus cases

Covid 19 coronavirus: Donald Trump asked to slow down testing to lower virus cases President Donald Trump said on Saturday (US time) he's asked his administration to slow down...
New Zealand Herald - Published Also reported by •WorldNews


Fact check: Trump’s take on COVID-19 testing misses public health realities

President Donald Trump sought to downplay the numbers associated with COVID-19 in the United States...
Seattle Times - Published

Trump suggests US slow virus testing to avoid bad statistics

TULSA, Okla. (AP) — President Donald Trump said Saturday he's asked his administration to slow down...
SeattlePI.com - Published Also reported by •Seattle Times




Tweets about this

Benjiedover

Do not obey Trump in advance. Make his cult work. @Una_Paloma1 @hope45208400 @AriFleischer Honey he says it in the clip. He walks up to the press and gives a full st… https://t.co/i18WseEFXO 2 minutes ago

kcookie818

Boomerang 231 Trump now says his call to slow down coronavirus testing wasn't a joke, contradicting his staff https://t.co/iOOo4hrkb0 2 minutes ago

rs200077

The Bear 🐻 RT @johnlundin: Donald never heard that advice to stop digging! - ‘I don’t kid’: Trump says he wasn’t joking about slowing coronavirus test… 3 minutes ago

Khoneycutt18

Khoneycutt RT @SafetyPinDaily: Trump now says he wasn't kidding when he told officials to slow down coronavirus testing, contradicting staff | Via CNN… 4 minutes ago

hfrings

Henk J. Frings BAD JOKER!!! Trump now says his call to slow down coronavirus testing wasn't a joke, contradicting his staff https://t.co/qJ2FMpraHP 6 minutes ago

michaelcozens

(((Michael '@jack & @biz love Nazi $' Cozens))) RT @igorbobic: Cramer says reporters shouldn’t be taking Trump seriously on his testing comments, calling it a “joke.“ “Once again Donald… 18 minutes ago

alburnham

Alan Burnham RT @AUMichaelBrown: “Trump now says he wasn't kidding when he told officials to slow down coronavirus testing, contradicting staff” https:/… 25 minutes ago

igorbobic

Igor Bobic Cramer says reporters shouldn’t be taking Trump seriously on his testing comments, calling it a “joke.“ “Once agai… https://t.co/Mi7SAkljJX 31 minutes ago


Related videos from verified sources

Reaction to President Trump's rally in Tulsa [Video]

Reaction to President Trump's rally in Tulsa

After a historic visit to Tulsa, many people in town reflect about President Donald Trump's rally at the BOK Center. Many health concerns arose about COVID-19 with a large gathering in an enclosed area..

Credit: KJRH | Tulsa | Channel 2     Duration: 01:48Published
'I don't kid': Trump won't deny calling for testing slowdown [Video]

'I don't kid': Trump won't deny calling for testing slowdown

When asked if he was 'kidding' when he said he would slow down testing this weekend, U.S. President Donald Trump on Tuesday said he doesn't 'kid' and that the U.S. has done 25 million coronavirus..

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 01:46Published
Trump Admits His ‘Joke’ Was Serious [Video]

Trump Admits His ‘Joke’ Was Serious

While President Donald Trump insisted his wasn’t kidding when he said he wanted less testing so coronavirus cases would go down, his staff thought otherwise.

Credit: HuffPost NOW News     Duration: 00:31Published