Donald Trump Says He Wasn’t Joking About Slowing COVID-19 Testing

Donald Trump Says He Wasn’t Joking About Slowing COVID-19 Testing President Donald Trump has confirmed that he was serious about his suggestion that COVID-19 testing needed to be slowed down in the United States.

Trump initially made the remarks at his campaign rally in Tulsa, Oklahoma, revealing that he’d asked his administration to “slow the testing down.” Donald Trump, via Politico His team has since scrambled to clean up his rally statements, saying they were “made in jest” and were only “tongue in cheek” remarks.

However, in a statement to reporters on Tuesday, Trump said he [doesn’t] kid” and wanted to “make it clear” that he stood by his logic.

Donald Trump, via Politico He continued his argument for “smaller testing" on Twitter, saying increased testing was the only reason for the country’s increasing number of COVID-19 cases.

Donald Trump, via Twitter